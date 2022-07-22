ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police Chief: Violent trending down in city

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bxtk5_0gpaxW1X00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Violent crime is trending down in the City of Mobile, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

The city is down 3% in violent crime overall, which includes homicides, assaults involving gunshot victims and shooting into occupied homes and cars.

Mobile Police K-9 handlers file federal lawsuit against City

“It takes a little time to get that wheel going, but now that we’re going we’re starting to see just a little bit more momentum, probably within the last two months,” said Prine.

Right now homicides are down 12% as compared to this time last year for the city. Other violent crimes like robberies and assaults involving guns are also down.

“It tells really to the testimony of the work the men and women of the department are doing in following our strategies,” said Prine. “I say that because we’re 70 officers short and as you know in the other parts of this country, cities the size of Mobile if not bigger are trending up double digits in violent crime as much as 40%.”

Prine attributes the successes to Operation Echo Stop, intelligence-led policing and hot spot policing.

“As we target these offenders in our community that we know are committing the crimes, we’re starting to see the numbers correlate to that, what we’re doing by targeting and re-arresting is working,” said Prine.

One thing Chief Prine said they are particularly pleased with is a reduction in shooting into occupied homes and cars. He said it’s down slightly, just 1%. At this time last year, there were 241 cases as compared to 238 so far this year.

“It’s incremental, it’s a big win for us at the PD because it shows that we are trending down, and as long as those numbers are small the idea is that when we get to the end of the year, hopefully, that 1% will turn into 5% if not 10%,” said Prine.

Chief Prine did warn about an increase in property crime, which he attributes to an increase in catalytic converter thefts. At this time last year there were 133 thefts of the part compared to 406 this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge. Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds gun to woman inside vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of holding a gun to a woman as she was inside his vehicle, according to an arrest report. Benjamin Strachan, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic violence) battery (domestic violence)
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police make arrests in two separate murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made arrests in two separate murders including one involving a 14-year-old victim. Monday, police arrested 36-year-old Archie Petite who is a third suspect they say was involved in the death of 14-year-old Ciara Jackson. “Through the investigation it led us to this particular...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Catholic student center in Mobile burglarized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a Catholic student center was burglarized on Monday, July 25. The Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is part of the University of South Alabama’s campus, is where the crime took place. When officers arrived, they were able to detain a man who was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile inmates drill holes in jail walls to smuggle in items

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Metro Jail inmates have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones and drugs inside: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Warden Trey Oliver. Oliver says inmates coordinate...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Property Crime
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police begin ‘Youth Violence Prevention Week’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week. This evening there will be a prayer service starting at 6 pm at Mardi Gras Park. City and faith leaders will be there with a message of peace and unity. This is the first in a series of events […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged for murder on South Warren Street: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened Wednesday, July 20, on South Warren Street, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Nelva McNeil, 36, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., officers were […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Unlocked vehicles targeted once again in Olde Towne Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Unlocked vehicles have been targeted for the second straight week in Olde Towne Daphne. “They just walked right up to the cars. What if I would’ve walked outside? What if they would’ve had a gun? I mean things like that go through my mind. I just don’t feel safe right now […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire marshal investigates Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state fire marshal is investigating a Pensacola apartment fire. Firefighters arrived at 8 p.m. Monday, July 25 to flames and smoke coming from a building at The Presidio Apartments on Redwood Circle. The fire was discovered in the wall of one of the units....
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by ex’s current boyfriend according to Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to Mobile Police early Saturday morning. Officers were called for the report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Emogene Street at about 12:30 Saturday morning. A man had been shot during an argument.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hillsdale youth participate in MPD’s Youth Violence Prevent Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In light of the continuous youth violence in Mobile, the Mobile Police Department is hosting a week full of events to engage with the community and advocate for peace.  Day two of the Mobile Police Department’s Youth Violence Prevention Week was held at the community center in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lightning strike catches Pensacola business on fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A lightning strike over the weekend caused a Pensacola business to catch fire. The lightning bolt struck the roof of Genesis Land and Title on East Olive Road, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. Nearby fire departments had to come in to help because of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy