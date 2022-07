To listen to the Show Me Today interview with Missouri Department of Corrections Spokesperson Karen Pojmann, click below. To help stop the flow of drugs and other illegal items into Missouri’s prisons, the state Department of Corrections says it has moved to a digital mail system. Most personal mail for prisoners is now required to go to a digital mail center in Florida, where it is scanned and sent to them on a digital tablet.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO