CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Intense heat and humidity persist with the chance for more summertime storms. Mainly sunny and very hot for today with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100°. An isolated shower or t-storm remains possible for the afternoon and evening across the area. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO