Maj Toure Saves Black Guns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Kennedy sits down with Political Activist and Founder of Black Guns Matter Maj Toure to discuss how...

bloomberglaw.com

Black Gun Owners Eager to Flex Carry Powers After N.Y. Law Falls

Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I hate guns. So why do I have one?

The mass shootings that occur among us almost daily and the high rate of gun violence in the US leave me not only frustrated but embarrassed. Yes, it horrifies me that ours is the most violent nation in the West. Yes, I can hardly bear to watch as lawmakers argue against gun reform, and as the Supreme Court makes carrying a gun even more easy to do in my home state of New York. What troubles me most, though, is that I have my late father’s pistol squirreled away among my possessions.No one in my family ever hunted or fished....
Daily Beast

Look at My Face and Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control

I’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gun Control#African American#Crime#Racism#Political Activist
Salon

A surgeon explains why AR-15-style rifles are so deadly

The semi-automatic weapon known as an "AR-15-style" rifle has become synonymous with mass shootings in America. Indeed, this style of gun is often in the news for being the gun of choice for many mass shooters. Most recently, the weapon used during the mass shooting at a suburban Fourth of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Society
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting for impassioned interruption

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants. “The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border,” he said. The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force –...
EL PASO, TX
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Governor signs bill limiting guns amid looser U.S. firearms rights

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
METUCHEN, NJ
International Business Times

U.S. Gun Executives Say Criminals, Not Guns, Responsible For Mass Shootings

Top executives at U.S. gunmakers testified on Wednesday that criminals, not their products, were responsible for mass shootings, as they faced questions from a U.S. House committee investigating recent massacres in Texas and New York. The chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc and Daniel Defense Llc, testified at...
BUFFALO, NY
