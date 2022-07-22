Maj Toure Saves Black Guns

The mass shootings that occur among us almost daily and the high rate of gun violence in the US leave me not only frustrated but embarrassed. Yes, it horrifies me that ours is the most violent nation in the West. Yes, I can hardly bear to watch as lawmakers argue against gun reform, and as the Supreme Court makes carrying a gun even more easy to do in my home state of New York. What troubles me most, though, is that I have my late father’s pistol squirreled away among my possessions.No one in my family ever hunted or fished....

5 DAYS AGO