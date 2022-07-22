ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) Master Instructor Rick Richey Named Personal Trainer of the Year

 4 days ago

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--

National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness education and certifications, is excited to announce that Rick Richey, an NASM Master Instructor, host of the award-winning NASM-CPT Podcast, and owner of Independent Training Spot, has been named Personal Trainer of the Year at the 2022 IDEA World Fitness Awards.

“Being a personal trainer is such a fulfilling, enjoyable, and stimulating way to make a living,” said Richey. “This work has allowed me to inspire and motivate people to move and exercise for the last 20 years. I am honored and humbled by this recognition.”

Richey has worked with numerous film and television personalities, professional athletes, and traditional clients to help them reach their goals. He holds a master’s degree in exercise science and a doctorate from PennWest California. Richey is also a subject matter expert and contributor to many of NASM’s programs, including Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES), Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES) and Certified Wellness Coach (CWC).

He is well-known for being the host of the NASM-CPT Podcast which recently reached 200 episodes and was a winner of the 2021 Sharecare Award for Social Storytelling.

Richey is being recognized for his exceptional leadership, business management, and instructional skills, as well as his ability to motivate and inspire clients to greater personal growth and a higher level of fitness.

“Rick has dedicated himself to helping people lead healthier and happier lives,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “We are proud to see him recognized for his tireless efforts and valuable contributions to our community of fitness professionals and the millions of clients they support.”

For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org.

About NASM : National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. NASM’s Optima Virtual Conference, October 13-15, 2022, is a free event that brings together the best and brightest in the fitness and wellness industry for 3 days of learning, networking, and sharing. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

