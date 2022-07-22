National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) Master Instructor Rick Richey Named Personal Trainer of the Year

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--

National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness education and certifications, is excited to announce that Rick Richey, an NASM Master Instructor, host of the award-winning NASM-CPT Podcast, and owner of Independent Training Spot, has been named Personal Trainer of the Year at the 2022 IDEA World Fitness Awards.

“Being a personal trainer is such a fulfilling, enjoyable, and stimulating way to make a living,” said Richey. “This work has allowed me to inspire and motivate people to move and exercise for the last 20 years. I am honored and humbled by this recognition.”

Richey has worked with numerous film and television personalities, professional athletes, and traditional clients to help them reach their goals. He holds a master’s degree in exercise science and a doctorate from PennWest California. Richey is also a subject matter expert and contributor to many of NASM’s programs, including Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES), Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES) and Certified Wellness Coach (CWC).

He is well-known for being the host of the NASM-CPT Podcast which recently reached 200 episodes and was a winner of the 2021 Sharecare Award for Social Storytelling.

Richey is being recognized for his exceptional leadership, business management, and instructional skills, as well as his ability to motivate and inspire clients to greater personal growth and a higher level of fitness.

“Rick has dedicated himself to helping people lead healthier and happier lives,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “We are proud to see him recognized for his tireless efforts and valuable contributions to our community of fitness professionals and the millions of clients they support.”

