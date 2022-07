WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly nine months after Shelton Long was found dead in Wilmington, police are still working to find the person or people who shot him. Long was found suffering from a gunshot wound on River Road in the early morning hours of November 5, 2021; he died at the scene. Long’s mother Pamela remembers the last conversation she had with her son.

