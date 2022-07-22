ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemhi County, ID

Gov. Little orders flags to fly half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Moose Fire burning near Salmon in Lemhi County. In addition, Governor Little...

