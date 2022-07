ORANGE, Calif (KABC) — Watson’s Soda Fountain and Cafe, a fixture in Old Towne Orange for more than a century, will soon be closing its doors. Watson’s first opened in 1899 as a drugstore, later becoming a soda fountain where employees served up malts, shakes and sundaes in 1915. But starting next month, new ownership will begin its transition into a Mexican restaurant.

ORANGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO