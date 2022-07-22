ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Restaurant voluntarily closes after Tarrant County inspectors find roaches, fruit flies

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDtFx_0gpatzzy00
Getty Images

One Tarrant County restaurant closed voluntarily after inspectors discovered serious health code violations during inspections conducted from July 10 to July 16, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Restaurants that score 29 demerits or higher are required to undergo follow-up inspections

Taco Bueno at 6350 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth closed voluntarily on July 13 after inspectors gave the store a score of 39. Inspectors found fruit flies and roaches, improperly working prep coolers and temperature control on a self-serve salsa bar that was not working right.

Sonic Drive-In at 3424 at Denton Highway in Haltom City had a score of 6, but inspectors noted about two dozen house flies in the food handling area.

Several businesses received perfect scores, including:

  • Campfire Grill Texas Kitchen at 6321 Watauga Road, Watauga
  • HK Sushi at 6801 Rufe Snow Drive in Watuaga
  • Garrett Popcorn at gate A20 at DFW Airport
  • La Madeleine at gate A22 in DFW Airport
  • McDonald’s at gate A35 in DFW Airport
  • Penny Lao Market at 5413 Denton Highway in Haltom City
  • Shalom Honduras Cafe at 6546 Baker Blvd. in Richland Hills
  • Ted E’s Kitchen at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine
  • Vino Volo at gate A17 in DFW Airport
  • Travelin’ Tom’s of Grapevine, which is in Grapevine but has a listed address as 7701 White Fawn Road, Arlington

Comments / 3

anthonio j
4d ago

Taco Bueno should've closed long ago!!! the food is always cold, or barely warm. the building is old, in looks, and atmosphere. the crew is slow. if it opens back up? hopefully, it will be improved.

Reply(1)
3
Related
fox4news.com

Tarrant County grass fire spreads to 8 nearby buildings

Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southern Tarrant County after a grass fire quickly spread. The fire broke out in a rural neighborhood just outside of Kennedale off Bennett Lawson Road around 7 p.m. At last check, three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire. Investigators...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Thrillist

10 Great Waterfront Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth

During the summer, every instinct tells you to dive into the nearest body of water. But, since barbecue and tacos are difficult to eat neck-deep in a lake, you’ll have to settle for eating beside water, not in it. Though Dallas-Fort Worth is conspicuously missing a coastline, the metroplex still provides plenty of options for waterfront dining on lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals. These are 10 of the best waterfront restaurants in DFW.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Richland Hills, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Lake Worth, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
City
Grapevine, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Local
Texas Restaurants
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Italian Restaurant Is His Most Intimate Fort Worth Spot Yet — Inside Caterina’s, Where Cellphones Are Banned and Jackets Required

Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Chef Tim Love seems to be everywhere you look. Love is the Energizer Bunny of the restaurant world, with spots spanning from Fort Worth to Knoxville, Tennessee, ranging from burgers to a swank new Italian gem. That would be his latest Fort Worth restaurant called Caterina’s Ristorante, which is set to open in Mule Alley this Wednesday, July 27th.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Fruit Flies#Sushi#Food Drink
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This charming horse farm in Texas has a ‘state-of-the-art facility.’ Take a look around

A picturesque horse farm that rests on 160 acres in North Texas has landed on the real estate market in Argyle for $20 million. Centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Fossil Gate Farms has nearly every amenity a ranch could possibly dream of, the listing on Chas S. Middleton and Son LLC says — including being so close to civilization without sacrificing privacy and the beauty of the Lone Star State’s countryside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Chase suspect arrested after firing at officers, going on run in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man who led officers on a chase from Haltom City to Fort Worth, fired at them and went on the run Tuesday morning. The incident started with a car chase about 10:45 p.m. Monday night, according to a Haltom City police news release. They said officers tried to stop the suspect around Creech Street and Higgins Lane in Haltom City, but the chase led them to Northeast 28th Street in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Taco Bell manager in Dallas poured boiling water on customers, lawsuit alleges

DALLAS — A lawsuit filed against Taco Bell alleges that a Dallas store manager poured boiled water over two customers after they complained about an incorrect order. According to the lawsuit, filed July 13 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Dallas County, customers Brittany Davis and a minor identified in court documents as C.T., allege that Taco Bell did not properly train or vet its employees, according to The Dallas Morning News. The 19-page lawsuit lists Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, local franchisee North Texas Bells and two employees who are not identified by name and seeks more than $1 million in damages.
DALLAS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Plan your trip to Texas' 'Christmas capital' for a North Pole train ride

One of the beautiful things about Texas is that you don't need to flee the state to take a unique vacation. From gulf-coastal beaches, big cities, West Texas cowboy retreats, and charming small towns — each with their own claim to fame — there is a lot of ground to cover. Over in Grapevine, tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, four-and-a-half hours north of San Antonio, visitors will find themselves surrounded by vineyards in the state's "Christmas capital."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
517
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy