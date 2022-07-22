Restaurant voluntarily closes after Tarrant County inspectors find roaches, fruit flies

Getty Images

One Tarrant County restaurant closed voluntarily after inspectors discovered serious health code violations during inspections conducted from July 10 to July 16, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Restaurants that score 29 demerits or higher are required to undergo follow-up inspections

Taco Bueno at 6350 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth closed voluntarily on July 13 after inspectors gave the store a score of 39. Inspectors found fruit flies and roaches, improperly working prep coolers and temperature control on a self-serve salsa bar that was not working right.

Sonic Drive-In at 3424 at Denton Highway in Haltom City had a score of 6, but inspectors noted about two dozen house flies in the food handling area.

Several businesses received perfect scores, including: