OPD investigating after woman caught on camera stealing packages
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.
According to a Facebook post, on July 20, the woman seen in the video above was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a home on San Diego Street. She reportedly stole another package that same day from Madison Square Apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-3336-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-9000344. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.
OPD has also offered the following tips to help keep your packages safe from would be thieves:
- Set up outdoor security cameras
- Provide specific delivery instructions
- Have your package held somewhere for pickup
If you do have packages stolen from your home, OPD also recommend filing a police report online- be specific as possible when doing so, OPD said it helps investigators looking into your case. If you need to file a report online, use this link .
