ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD investigating after woman caught on camera stealing packages

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdnXD_0gpatq3R00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 20, the woman seen in the video above was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a home on San Diego Street. She reportedly stole another package that same day from Madison Square Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-3336-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-9000344. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

OPD has also offered the following tips to help keep your packages safe from would be thieves:

  • Set up outdoor security cameras
  • Provide specific delivery instructions
  • Have your package held somewhere for pickup

If you do have packages stolen from your home, OPD also recommend filing a police report online- be specific as possible when doing so, OPD said it helps investigators looking into your case. If you need to file a report online, use this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

Randal Wilder
4d ago

lol these people don't realize that Texas allows a bullet for theft like this, people are gonna learn

Reply
5
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in connection with Yeti cooler theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a grab-n-dash at a beloved local business. Brandon Ramirez, 28, has been charged with theft. On July 21, HTeaO employees told officers with the Odessa Police Department that a man and woman were caught on camera entering the store. The pair […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man calls 911 to report assault, ends up in handcuffs

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after a disturbance involving his girlfriend, her kids, and her mother. Anthony Flores, 33, has been charged with two counts of Assault/Family Violence and one count of Injury to a Child.  According to an affidavit, on July 21, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested following custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she attacked her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Laura Holguin Mendoza, 36, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

MPD hosting gun raffle to help officer’s newborn baby

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is hosting a gun raffle to help the family of one of Midland’s finest. Baby Gus was born about eight weeks prematurely and has a long road ahead of him, including surgery. To help the Goodnight family cover the cost of medical bills, MPD will raffle off a new gun and tickets are available through August 1st.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected kidnapper facing 2 new charges

ECSO asking other victims to come forward ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was arrested late last week on suspicion of kidnapping multiple women outside of local game rooms is now facing two additional charges. Javier Martinez Arias, 37, in addition to facing one count of Aggravated Kidnapping Causing Injuries and one count […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into apartment, badly injures man inside, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after investigators said he broke into an apartment and seriously injured a man sleeping inside. Albert Anthony Llanez, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened in late June, according to an affidavit. Early in the morning on June […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Security Camera#Opd#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Pushing back against porch piracy

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is speaking out after becoming one of the latest victims of porch pirates, and they’re doing it because they want to see justice served and because they don’t want their friends, neighbors, or anyone in West Texas to become victims as well. “You feel violated. Someone comes up […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man arrested on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -37-year-old Javier Martinez Arias was arrested Wednesday evening after a woman reported an attempted rape. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated Arias tried to rape her in a vehicle off S. Grandview. The Sheriff’s Office says an oilfield worker drive up on...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at optometrist clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 13, the man pictured below visited three different optometrist clinics between 1:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and stole 11 pairs of “high-end” glasses. In all, the man walked […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsWest 9

Big Spring authorities searching for missing woman

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May. According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate sunglasses theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who stole sunglasses that were valued up to $150.00. The crime took place on July 20th at Dickey’s BBQ located in the 2600 Block of South Gregg. When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect stole a pair of Oakley sunglasses that were left by the register.
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Midland/Odessa Tip-A-Cop benefits Special Olympics Texas

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As Special Olympics Texas races into the final heats of summer sports, Midland and Odessa’s Texas Roadhouse locations will team up with local police to raise money for the state-wide organization. The event will take place Thursday, July 28, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Texas...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this month. 79-year-old Don Allison Bassett has been charged with Manslaughter.  On July 7, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block E Hwy 191. At the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD searching for burglary suspects

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify suspects involved in multiple burglaries. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 18, officers responded to Star Ford in the 500 block of W 4th Street to investigate a burglary. About 10 minutes later additional officers were […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy