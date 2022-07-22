ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

‘I wish I could be here every day’: Summer in the City offers a safe, structured environment for Springfield children

By Jonah Snowden
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD — The primary objectives of the New North Citizen’s Councils’...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Medical Center seeking adult volunteers

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Medical Center is looking for adult volunteers to assist in a variety of different tasks at the hospital. Volunteer Services works with each applicant individually to match them with a placement that best fits their interests and time commitment. All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers attend...
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

This Berkshire County Town is Offering an Amazing Day to its Residents

The Town of Great Barrington has some special happenings taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. First of all the annual Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show will be taking place which is always a fun and exciting outing for the entire family. You can get all of the details about the car show by going here.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: no AC at Boston Road Salvation Army

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with concerns over the heat inside the Salvation Army building on Boston Road. The viewer said that they shop at the store, and for about the past three weeks, the building has not had any air conditioning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: July 27, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15, Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check here for updates; Friday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon, “Family Fridays: The Amazing Amphibians of the Berkshires.” Meet us on the Fitzpatrick lawn as Environmental Educator Tom Tyning presents, “The Amazing Amphibians of the Berkshires!” This illustrated talk will include an introduction to the various Frogs and Salamanders found in the northeast. Methods of finding and identifying them, a look at their complex behaviors, and the various habitats they prefer, from backyards to wilderness streams. Professor Tom Tyning will encourage families to get to know these sometimes shy and retiring animals. Some live frogs and salamanders will be on hand to greet visitors. Tom Tyning is Professor of Environmental Science at Berkshire Community College. Cost is including with paid admission, BBC members are free; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
MassLive.com

‘Bastion for abolitionists:’ Springfield under consideration for new cultural center, museum on underground railroad, Black heritage

The House passed legislation Tuesday that puts together a task force to study the creation of a museum and cultural center in Springfield focused on the underground railroad, civil rights, and Black heritage, a project a Springfield Democrat says is important to honor western Massachusetts’ role in the abolition of slavery.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer In The City#The German Gerena School
wmasspi.com

Take My Council, Please: Feels Like the First Time, Feels Like the Very First Time…

SPRINGFIELD—Two members were absent. Two that were remote dropped out. Two stuck it out virtually. But for the first time since the shroud of the coronavirus fell upon humanity, the City Council of Massachusetts’s third largest city met in person. The meeting was not in chambers. Still, half the Council—alone not quite a quorum despite Marcus Williams’s resignation last month—were physically together.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Missing Springfield man, police ask for help

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Springfield has been missing for months now and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Take a close look at the photo. Do you recognize him?. This is 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales. Police say his family and friends have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
westernmassnews.com

Heavy first responder presence off of Route 57 in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy first responder presence off of Route 57, including crews with technical rescue gear. The scene is located along the Agawam-Southwick town line. We’re still working to confirm more details of the situation and will have more information as it becomes available.
SOUTHWICK, MA
WSBS

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Northampton Animal Control searching for owner of dog left tied to pole

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Animal Control is investigating an incident where an elderly pit bull dog was left tied to a utility pole on a dirt road. According to Animal Control, they received a report of a dog tied to a utility pole on Sunday, July 17th on a dirt road that extended off of Park Hill Road, near the solar farm. When officers arrived, they found the dog still there. The person that reported the incident told police the dog was left there between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy