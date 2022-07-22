New Lee Co. store helps employ people with disabilities

ALBANY – The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 360 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. April Contreras, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 262 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

MOULTRIE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO