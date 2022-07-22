ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Lee Co. store helps employ people with disabilities

By Molly Godley
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County has a new business on the block. It’s called Zak’s French Market and Consignment right in downtown Leesburg. Not only is it helping with economic development, but it’s opening opportunities for those who can be forgotten. Sheri Barlow is not...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

Dougherty County offers higher pay amid employee shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking to fill almost 150 positions. One way they’re trying to get those filled is by paying people more money. Recently, they had a job fair to highlight their new pay scale. County Administrator Michael McCoy said they’re already seeing the effects...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

ATC grant helps those hurt by Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) is using an $8.3 million grant to help pay for people’s education. The goal is to help people who were affected by Hurricane Michael in 2018. This money is specifically for people who can’t pay for school, and don’t have any...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Sumter draws crowd for Children's Health Fair

On Saturday Phoebe Sumter Medical Center hosted a Children's Health Fair. Children ages 5-17 were invited to the event. Phoebe Sumter says more than 200 children participated in the health fair. The children received free screenings for height, weight and blood pressure, Covid-19 vaccines, school supplies and a healthy lunch.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Lashawnda Bailey sought in Lee

LEESBURG, GA – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit is issuing a public appeal for help with the reported absence of 16 year old Lashawnda Nicole Bailey. Bailey is described as 5’7 in height and approximately 140 lbs. Deputies say she was last seen...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Dougherty County residents to see a millage rate increase

Last Monday, Dougherty County Commission officially approved a pay study implementation to increase the county employees minimum wage to $13 an hour. The question since has been how the increase will be funded. Dougherty County Financial Advisor Ed Wall came back to commissioners on Monday with a new recommendation. Previously,...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County rehab director is now behind bars. This comes after he was arrested on drug charges. Hank Stevenson is the director of the Christian Recovery Center. He was pulled over Monday evening for having an illegal tint. Police say he was found with crack cocaine in his possession.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation

Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. kindergartner gets check for college savings

SHELLMAN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s one of the most common clichés for parents — kids grow up fast. But any parent with adult children would tell you they wish they had more time to save for their kids’ college education. It’s never too early to start...
SHELLMAN, GA
WALB 10

More speed cameras in Albany school zones likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With school starting in the coming weeks, RedSpeed cameras will be activated once again in the communities that have them. In Albany, that’s the second week of August. The area on Whispering Pines Road is one of the worst for RedSpeed citations. Over 1,000 were...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County gearing up for first day back to school

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers, faculty, staff, students, and parents are all gearing up for the first day of school. 'Learning today-- leading tomorrow' is Peach County Schools vision for the their school district. On Monday, they held their opening session to get the faculty and staff motivated to...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta roots date back to WALB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the biggest film industry projects in Georgia can be traced directly to Albany and WALB News 10. Assembly Atlanta is a multi-million dollar studio facility and sound stage development now under construction, just north of Atlanta in Doraville. Assembly Atlanta is owned by Gray...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The multi-state crackdown on reckless driving by law enforcement called “Operation Slow Down” ends Sunday, but there’s still good reason to continue staying aware of the speed limit while driving on the road. The motorcycle club, “Xtreme Ryderz” spoke with WALB’s Candace Newman...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Shakedowns at five Georgia prisons net over 1,000 contraband items

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
CAIRO, GA
The Albany Herald

Final defendants in Moultrie meth trafficking network sentenced

ALBANY – The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 360 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. April Contreras, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 262 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

A few showers as temps rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hit or miss showers and storms possible in a few areas into early evening. Bermuda High dominates our summer weather which keeps rain chances slim the rest of the week. Daily rain chances bring only a few showers while most remain dry. This time of the year fronts don’t push south. Our rainfall comes from the Gulf coast and Atlantic sea breeze.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Albany, GA received it’s biggest 1 day rain total of the month at 2.18″. Lower rain chances and seasonable heat is expected the rest of the week.
ALBANY, GA

