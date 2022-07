A 56-year-old British tourist fell to her death while hiking in Italy with her husband. According to local reports, the hiker fell 100ft from the Santner via ferrata on the Catinaccio, in the Dolomites, northern Italy. She was hiking with her husband during the accident and the pair were descending the mountain shortly before 2pm and was on their way to the Coronelle refugewhen she lost her balance. The Briton’s body was subsequently recovered by a mountain rescue team deploying helicopters to assist the mission.The victim has not yet been identified in local reports.More follows... Read More British Ports Association denies Liz Truss' claim Brexit isn't causing Dover chaosBritish vlogger accused of being ‘Kremlin mouthpiece’ sanctioned over Ukraine workCroatia builds bridge to bypass Bosnia’s 12-mile coastline

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO