There are only so many players that become available who are such perfect fits for a team. It’s the sort of match made in heaven that you can only dream on. Get your hopes up too much, and it might not happen. For the past year or so, Luis Castillo has been exactly that for the New York Yankees. We’ve covered it here at PSA already this month, and if you’ve read any of the pitching deep dives I’ve done this season, you know the Yankees and Brian Cashman are infatuated with outlier pitches.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO