9-year-old Ukrainian girl receives life-saving heart surgery on Long Island

By Jodi Goldberg
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG ISLAND - Polina Shchepaniak is grateful for the Gift of Life she was given. Doctors say she was 9 going on 90 when it came to the health of her heart. A procedure on Polina to repair a congenital heart defect originally scheduled back home in war-torn Ukraine was postponed...

www.fox5ny.com

