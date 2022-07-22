ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Here’s what just-released COVID-19 data means for you in Idaho’s Treasure Valley

By Angela Palermo
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I56le_0gparCG900

Hey, Treasure Valley residents. Did you know you’re still supposed to be masking up inside?

That’s what public health officials are advising based on the latest COVID-19 data in Ada, Canyon and Elmore counties.

COVID-19 cases in Idaho decreased slightly in the week that began Monday, July 18, but remain high in many areas of the state, according to the new data.

Inpatient hospital admissions in the Boise area have gone down, but more hospital beds are being filled by COVID-19 patients. While positive COVID-19 test results have decreased slightly, they’re still near the top of a surge that’s been mounting since March.

Ada County and others in the Boise area remain stuck in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s red zone, where universal masking indoors is recommended.

But most local residents aren’t donning masks except when required in health care and work settings. Dr. Sky Blue, of Sawtooth Epidemiology, said the disease may be spreading quicker this surge, because of how few precautions people are taking.

“You walk around and nobody’s wearing masks,” Blue said by phone. “We have full-blown concerts, baseball games and get-togethers without anybody doing anything, compared to the time of (the Delta variant), when there were still a lot of people doing mitigation strategies.”

Now, he says most people have taken an “every-man-for-themselves” strategy.

Here’s what CDC numbers released Thursday say:

Case rates. Ada County’s case rate decreased from nearly 303 per 100,000 people the previous week to about 243, a 20% decrease. Canyon County’s case rate fell from 264 to about 213, a 19% decline.

Hospital admissions. In Ada County, COVID-19 admissions decreased from 19.8 per 100,000 people to 18.4. In Canyon County, admissions also fell from 19.8 to 18.4.

Hospital beds filled. Ada County’s rose from 9.7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by confirmed COVID-19 patients to 9.9%. Canyon County’s rate also increased to 9.9% from 9.7%.

State data shows that as of Monday, 185 hospital patients had COVID-19 and 11 were in intensive care.

“We have seen a little bit of an uptick in our admissions recently, but not to the severity that we saw back in December and January,” Dr. Patrice Burgess, executive medical director for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said by phone. “We’re not filling up the ICU with COVID-19 patients, for example.”

However, Burgess says more than a few factors have come together to put increased pressure on the health care system.

Physicians, nurses and other medical staff dealing with burnout have chosen to leave the industry in record numbers since the pandemic began, according to national news reports. There’s also been fewer new applicants.

Burgess said staff members themselves also still test positive for COVID-19 and need to be quarantined.

“We are suffering from staffing shortages,” Burgess said. “And keep in mind, the Treasure Valley has grown dramatically over the past few years. We have an increase in population and a decrease in health care workers.”

In addition, hospitals are now making up ground in elective surgeries and other procedures that were postponed for months or even years when emergency rooms were overwhelmed with the number of COVID-19 patients needing immediate care.

Burgess says Saint Alphonsus has been busy trying to get caught up.

“There was a stretch where people weren’t coming in for routine mammograms, colonoscopies and those types of things,” she said. “All of that is now happening.”

Positive test results. This metric is not used by the CDC, but hospital officials track it. Statewide positivity rates decreased slightly to 14.7% from July 2-16, down from 15.3% for June 27-July 9.

The percentage had been rising since late March. At the start of June, the rate was 9.6%, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Public health experts say this metric doesn’t provide a full picture of the disease’s impact in Idaho, thanks to the widespread use of at-home tests. That means the actual positivity rate is likely higher than 14.7%, which is nearly three times the 5% benchmark experts use to indicate control of the respiratory disease.

Blue said he doesn’t think the latest surge has peaked yet.

“The data that we’re measuring is flawed, because we’re not testing the same as we used to,” Blue said. “Many people are doing at-home testing or not testing at all, so you’ve got to look at the data with a grain of salt.”

ADA, CANYON, ELMORE COUNTIES IN RED

Ada, Canyon

counties are all still listed at the highest COVID-19 community level – the red zone. Red means the CDC recommends universal masking indoors.

Last week, the CDC also rated Boise County at high risk. Now it’s listed at medium risk – the yellow zone – where immunocompromised people are recommended to speak with a health care provider about whether to wear a mask.

For people who do test positive, Blue says health care providers have new and improved therapies to treat COVID-19.

“If anybody does come down with it, and they’re over 50 years old or have risk factors for severe disease, there are oral antivirals, new IV medications and monoclonal antibody treatments,” Blue said. “There’s also that fourth booster, which is available to most people.”

Comments / 5

Related
idahobusinessreview.com

Recent and future hospital construction projects in Idaho

The surge and ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Idaho’s hospitals from starting, finishing or planning construction and renovation projects for 2021 and 2022. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) surveyed the state’s hospitals for developing projects. Pandemic delays Some projects were delayed by the pandemic. For example, Valor Health, the county-owned hospital in Gem County, published ...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada County, ID
Health
Boise County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
County
Boise County, ID
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
County
Canyon County, ID
Canyon County, ID
Government
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise County, ID
Health
105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Community Health#Health And Welfare#Population Health#Covid 19 Data#Sawtooth Epidemiology
Idaho Statesman

Not swarms of locusts — they’re Mormon crickets. Why experts fear their rise in Idaho

Idahoans can expect to see Mormon crickets for a little longer than usual this year. And this summer’s outbreak is just a taste of what’s coming next year. A cool, moist spring delayed some hatching, and population levels peaked about three to four weeks later than normally expected, Kahla Montrose, agriculture program specialist at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, told the Idaho Statesman.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the months following the original Omicron variant surge, when Idaho saw its highest case rate of the pandemic, COVID hospitalizations decreased drastically. Now, health officials are beginning to see that trend change. “For a brief period of time there we were single digits, or even...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KIVI-TV

Idaho survivalist competes on The History Channel's hit show 'Alone'

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are by nature outdoorsy. But how long could you last outdoors alone?. Every week on 'Alone' viewers tune into The History Channel to watch as survivalists challenge themselves in some of the most hostile and unforgiving places on earth. Each time 10 contestants start. But...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

BLM acquires 275 acres in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acquired 275 acres in the Boise Foothills in order to increase access to open space and protect important wildlife habitat. The BLM purchased the land from the non-profit organization Alta Harris Family Foundation using money from the Bureau’s Land and...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
276
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy