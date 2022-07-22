ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

By Catherine Stoddard
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
IDAHO STATE
33andfree

Learn How to Crab On The Oregon Coast!

When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.
OREGON STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures. Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon’s Brown, other Western governors call on Congress to pass CHIPS Act

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other Western governors are calling on Congress to pass legislation with billions of dollars in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. Senate will have its first vote on the legislation on Tuesday morning, Senate President Chuck Schumer said Monday, and it will move to the U.S. House after a final Senate vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

How the heatwave is impacting Oregon farmers

While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

Oregon Makes Historic Parking Reforms. What’s Next?

Writing in Sightline, Michael Andersen and Katie Gould ponder the potential impacts of Oregon’s historic parking reform legislation. “The law in question gives the state board the power to set land use rules that, among other things, ‘minimize adverse social, economic, and environmental impacts and costs.’”
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Air Quality Advisory Issued In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for both the Portland metro area and the Willamette Valley. DEQ expects ozone pollution…or smog…to reach levels today that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The advisory is expected to last until Saturday...
OREGON STATE
Must Read Alaska

In 2018, Sarah and Todd Palin were leaving Alaska for the Southwest, she didn’t want to be ‘holed up in Wasilla’

In 2018, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a reporter from the Daily Mail that that she and her then-husband Todd were “finally in that spot where we can seize the opportunity to get outside and do more.” They had already owned one luxury home in Scottsdale, Arizona, had sold it, and were building an even bigger mansion in the same area.
WASILLA, AK
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Company Wants $14 Million To Get Out Of Oregon Mega Dairy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Documents show the company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it. The Tri-City Herald reports Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Washington / Oregon Coast's Great Columbia Crossing 10K Opens Registration

(Astoria, Oregon) – Perhaps the only event shared by both the Oregon coast and Washington coast, the Great Columbia River Crossing 10K has set its date for October 9, and now is the time to reserve your spot. Organizers in Astoria say it's also the only opportunity each year to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. This year, the capacity is at 3,500 participants, but again there is a virtual option of the race as well.
ASTORIA, OR

