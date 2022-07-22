ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DOI moves toward final steps to remove derogatory name from federal lands

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiRb6_0gpaqodq00

Story at a glance

  • On Friday, the Department of the Interior announced that a special task force has finished their review of the use of “squaw” in hundreds of place names on federal lands.
  • The task force, dubbed the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, reviewed over 660 place names of towns, lakes, rivers and creeks with the offensive word and recommended name changes to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
  • The board is set to vote on the name change recommendations in September.

The Department of the Interior is one step closer to removing the term “squaw” from hundreds of place names on federal land.

On Friday, the agency announced that its 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task force concluded its review of over 660 geographic features — like lakes, rivers and creeks — that use the offensive term “sq___.”

“Sq__” has been traced to the Algonquian language where it means woman but the word has been used as a racial and sexist slur against Indigenous women for centuries, particularly by white settlers.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said DOI Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement back in February.

“Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to serve as a cabinet secretary, created the task force in February roughly three months after declaring “sq__” a derogatory term last November.

The task force launched a public comment period in February to review recommended replacement names and received over 6,600 comments from the public and gained another 300 comments through nation-to-nation consultations, the agency said.

Now, the task force will send its replacement name recommendations to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which is expected to vote and publish a final list of name changes in September.

“I am grateful to the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force for their work to ensure that racist names like sq___ no longer have a place on our federal lands. I look forward to the results of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names vote, and to implement changes as soon as is reasonable,” said Haaland.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Lands#United Nations#Black People#Doi#Politics State#The U S Board
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNN

Opinion: Ted Cruz's stance on same-sex marriage raises a huge red flag

(CNN) — "Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure." These famous words from Abraham Lincoln in the 1863 Gettysburg Address during the Civil War filled my head when I heard GOP Sen. Ted Cruz slamming the 2015 US Supreme Court decision that recognized same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection. The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

649K+
Followers
76K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy