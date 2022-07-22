Magnolia Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO