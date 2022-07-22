Magnolia Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities in Harris County are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of a man two months ago in northeast Harris County. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Cory Dion Meachum was shot and killed...
11:30 PM- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the 14000 block of McComb Road. The victim is not seriously injured shot in the lower back but the unknown suspect is believed to be a family member who is still …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reported-shooting-near-grangerland/
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 62-year-old during a robbery in southeast Houston. Police released the mugshot for 20-year-old Rayveon Deanthony Williams after he was booked into jail. Houston police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Sunday...
On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempti…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-uncovers-theft-ring-may-be-other-victims/
HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway as a suspect connected to the shooting of a Missouri City police officer was shot and killed by officers over the weekend. Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot while trying to chase down a suspect early Saturday morning. She is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Harris County man pulled over in Valley Mills on Saturday with a vehicle full of nine suspected trafficking victims is free from jail, but Valley Mills’ police chief said the investigation is moving ahead. The driver, Sergio Lopez, 28, was pulled over on Highway 6 west of Valley...
HOUSTON, Texas — A male teen is dead after a fatal gas station shooting in southeast Houston this weekend, police said. As first published by ABC 13, around 10:23 p.m. this Sunday, officers were dispatched to an Exxon gas station along the Gulf Freeway near Astoria on reports of a shooting.
HOUSTON — A man allegedly stabbed his family members during an argument in their Texas home Monday evening, officials say. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that at around 10:50 p.m. Monday evening, HCSO deputies arrived at a home in Houston after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, deputies found four adults with stab wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she fired multiple shots at a car during a road rage incident on Tuesday. Gonzalez said Nazly Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault. The man she was with, identified as Benjamin Greene,...
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of another man Saturday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Cedric Brown, 23, was been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man. The victim’s identity victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four family members have been hospitalized with stab wounds in a domestic disturbance on Sunday night, Harris County officials said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a family disturbance at a home on the 800 block of Regional Park Drive in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An 18-wheeler carrying close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples crashed after one of the tires on the truck blew out in Montgomery County Tuesday, authorities said. It happened northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line. According to authorities, the truck began to sway and…
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired about 40 shots at a woman who was getting gas at a station in northwest Harris County, deputies said. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Veterans Memorial near Spears Road. Deputies said they believe the woman...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death trying to punch a suspect who reached for the man's wallet in southeast Houston, police said. The incident happened at about 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Ledbetter near Glen Rock Drive. Witnesses told ABC13 the robbery suspect...
Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is arrested after Harris County authorities discovered her non-verbal 7-year-old child was walking down the street unsupervised, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane on Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. to find the child walking on the street. Deputies said they later discovered that the child and a younger sibling were left at home unsupervised.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed at a motel in southwest Harris County, according to deputies. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. At about 7:15 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 12100 block of Murphy Road. Investigators said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A crash involving two 18-wheelers left nearly 40,000 pounds of pineapple spilled across the southbound lanes of I-45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday when the big rig carrying pineapple experience a tire blowout.
HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
