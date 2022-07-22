ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magnolia Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

Cover picture for the articlePINEHURST, TX — The victim in the Pinehurst shooting homicide on Friday July 15, 2022...

REPORTED SHOOTING NEAR GRANGERLAND

11:30 PM- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the 14000 block of McComb Road. The victim is not seriously injured shot in the lower back but the unknown suspect is believed to be a family member who is still …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reported-shooting-near-grangerland/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempti…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-uncovers-theft-ring-may-be-other-victims/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Man arrested after family allegedly stabbed each other during an argument in their Texas home

HOUSTON — A man allegedly stabbed his family members during an argument in their Texas home Monday evening, officials say. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that at around 10:50 p.m. Monday evening, HCSO deputies arrived at a home in Houston after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, deputies found four adults with stab wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man charged for role in deadly shooting at business parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of another man Saturday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Cedric Brown, 23, was been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man. The victim’s identity victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
MAGNOLIA, TX
cw39.com

Mother arrested after non-verbal child found on street, deputies said

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is arrested after Harris County authorities discovered her non-verbal 7-year-old child was walking down the street unsupervised, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane on Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. to find the child walking on the street. Deputies said they later discovered that the child and a younger sibling were left at home unsupervised.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX

