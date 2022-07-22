ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island's blatant discrimination with standards of beauty

By BBKINGREALITY Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

This show is a reflection on the shallow dating scene as a whole in regards to perceived standards of beauty. According to this show and dating apps like Tinder, height is a minimum requirement for finding love. If your under 6ft you're considered worthless trash in the eyes of attractive people....

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
digitalspy.com

Colour gamut change recent episodes of Bargain Hunt

Has anyone else noticed the improved colour gamut in recent episodes of Bargain Hunt, less blue & better reproduction of reds, some of the episodes seem to have a mix of old & new cameras which really show a difference in the red teams tops, from a pinkish purple to a proper red in different shots.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Laura Norton reveals which role she missed out on

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has revealed that she auditioned for the soap twice before landing the role of Kerry Wyatt – and now we finally know who she originally tried out for. Kerry first appeared in the village back in 2012 and has been part of the Emmerdale furniture...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Anyone else suffer from the dreaded piles

Awful subject I know, but just wanted any advice from any other sufferer to get any tips here, they can be so damn annoying and not sure the point of them. I know this thread sounds a bit comical to some, and expecting some jokes as most people think piles are funny, it's a thing no one talks about much, hearing Dame Deborah say we need to talk more about such things as in the past us Brits its just not mentioned, I figured it was worth a shot to see if anyone out had any advice, would be greatly appreciated.
HEALTH
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 25/07/2022: Stay With Me

Do you think Noah and Amelia would make an interesting couple?. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Dan is shocked when Gabby and Kim tell him how Amelia has been impersonating Gabby in order to visit Noah. Later, Dan is relieved when Harriet invites him and Amelia to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Tinder
digitalspy.com

Monday -favourite couple - 1 week to the end

Davide and Ekin Su are obvious and certs for the win, but where's the fun in that? The problem is that I don't like any of the others "enough" to support them as underdogs to Davide and Ekin Su. Last year, Millie and Liam were frontrunners for the win by this stage (who I didn't mind, as I liked Millie - didn't like Liam that much). But I also really liked Chloe (my favourite islander from last year) and Faye, so I was secretly hoping one of these would triumph.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Adam & Paige - Are they for real ?

I didn't see the LI that Adam was on , 4 years ago, but he didn't come across very well and treated the girls badly . This Show it seems Adam is turning it around coupling up with Paige and being seen to have a genuine connection and developing feelings , that in her own words, is too good to be true.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Absolute Radio Pirates

Taking over Absolute Radio 60s on 12th August. https://planetradio.co.uk/absolute-radio/music/news/introducing-absolute-radio-pirates/. Tony Blackburn, Johnnie Walker, archive clips, and modern-day insight from Shaun Keaveny among others. This should be fun. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Hopefully they aren't funding much given it's a glorified...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Corrie 25/07/22: It's You I Want

Should Audrey's pill taking have had more of a lead up and should it have been shown on screen?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

How can I get into Home and Away?

I watched Home and Away years ago then dropped it as my life changed direction. A year or so ago I started watching Neighbours again and loved it. Now they've axed neighbours I need a replacement soap in my life and I'm trying Home and Away. It's frustrating, though, since I only remember Alf, Irene and Marilyn. I haven't a clue who most of the other characters are. Does anyone know a website which would help me get up to speed?
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hungry For It - BBC3, Tuesdays 8pm

I did do a couple searches and couldn't find a thread for it but will be really surprised if this is it!. As the name may suggest, it's another cooking contest but hosted by Stacey Dooley and features two cooks - Big Zuu and from America, Kalya 'Kay Kay' Greer. where there is a big top prize (I'm unsure what it is, maybe a worldwide trip??) but there has been other nice prizes in between episodes, i.e. one contestant won the opportunity to debut her sauce with Nandos. The first and only series is coming to a end soon as I believe the final episode is tomorrow! Is no-one watching it?!
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Favourite males in Emmerdale?

If Emmerdale decides to bring Robert back but with a recast, I won't be very happy. Mack - although he’s seriously lacking screen time. if Emmerdale decides to bring Robert back but with a recast, I won't be very happy.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Good and Bad Pilot Episodes

I wanted to do a sequel of sorts to my Finale episode thread but focus on the first episode of a series instead. Which pilot episodes of shows do you think are really good and are not so good?. Posts: 57,942. Forum Member. ✭. 26/07/22 - 06:27 #2. Good. The X-Files.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - It's time the Ben pity party ended!

This isn't anything against Max Bowden as he is just doing he's best with what they giving him but seriously the show obsession with this one character is getting beyond a joke!. There isn't even any type of redemption or accountability from him, it's just Kathy and Phil making every...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ashton Kutcher teases return to That '70s Show spin-off

Ashton Kutcher has teased his return to the set of That '70s Show for spin-off series That '90s Show. The star told Variety that the experience was "nostalgic' and that being back on the set was "bizarre". When quizzed on what it felt like to return to the show that...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Louis Tomlinson

Yes he was in 1D (now he's out free) etc. but he is selling out tours. I don't get it. The man cannot sing! He's just talking shouting or screaming! Don't get it. I am no 1D hater btw, I bought shed loads of their group and solo records, I think I even bought Louis T's and it was alright ish. Harry I get it, he is a incredible versatile singer and unique. Zayn yes a bellend, but the debut record did sell but he's not got confidence in himself to sing live ? A shame as the Pillowtalk tour would have been a huge creative explosion! Liam hit and miss musically but some OK hits but he can't sell a tour!? He's relied on features mostly and therefore has to rely on features to play live too. Niall, two great solo records but the man is more interested in playing golf!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy