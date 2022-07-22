Love Island's blatant discrimination with standards of beauty

Awful subject I know, but just wanted any advice from any other sufferer to get any tips here, they can be so damn annoying and not sure the point of them. I know this thread sounds a bit comical to some, and expecting some jokes as most people think piles are funny, it's a thing no one talks about much, hearing Dame Deborah say we need to talk more about such things as in the past us Brits its just not mentioned, I figured it was worth a shot to see if anyone out had any advice, would be greatly appreciated.

