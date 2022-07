Tarentum police say a woman admitted to being a drug dealer when heroin was found in her vehicle after crashing into a guardrail. Danielle Ann Taylor, 47, of the 800 block of Third Avenue in Brackenridge, was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with four counts of drug possession and traffic violations that include DUI and driving with a suspended license.

TARENTUM, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO