ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Following Brenden Fraser ‘Brenaissance,’ Ryan Gosling Has His Own Barbie-Oriented ‘Kenaissance’ Going On

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6xUW_0gpapdy400
(Image credit: FX/Warner Brothers)

It’s true that once the internet sees something mind-blowing, fans can’t help but turn it into a trend. We had that once when Brendan Fraser was in the middle of a comeback, which was coined the “Brenaissance” by adoring fans. Now the internet is buzzing about Ryan Gosling’s own Barbie-oriented “Kenaissance” as his fans cannot stop talking about his new look for the movie.

Apparently Ryan Gosling fans think the Canadian actor playing life in plastic will certainly be fantastic. Gosling visited the set of Good Morning America and spoke about the popularity of his new role as Ken in Barbie. As he put it:

It's happening. It's happening now. The Kens are everywhere.

As the release date for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie gets closer and closer, all we’ll see in billboards, trailers,and memes are a flood of Kens. Gosling’s abs and platinum blonde hair made a splash on the social media scene. Whether fans compared him to Scooby Doo’s Fred or noted how he clashed with a bright pink Santa Monica house, his new look was all fans could talk about.

We can thank Ryan Gosling'd long-time partner Eva Mendes for keeping this trend alive with a new word to describe it on Instagram - the “Kenaissance.” After creating this glowing new term, as well as the perfect hashtag for this moment, it’s a good thing The Notebook actor did his part in giving his loving partner his Ken underwear. As for how the hyped-up actor feels about this growing popularity, he said it was only a matter of time before the internet broke him. Can you blame the fans?

Brendan Fraser can certainly relate to this newfound popularity. The “Brenaissance” was in response to a whole community of fans rooting for the beloved actor to come back. His move away from Hollywood was due to a number of personal tragedies, like the death of his mother and the allegations of sexual assault by an HFPA member who groped him in 2003. However, after the bond he experienced with his rescue horse, he came to the realization it was time to come back to Hollywood. He was cast in DC’s Doom Patrol as Cliff Steele, whose body gets destroyed in a car crash and has his brain implanted in a robotic body. Fraser's upcoming movies include Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Martin Scorsese’s latest flick Killers of the Flower Moon, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's Batgirl. It looks like we have plenty to look forward to from the “Brenaissance.”

Ryan Gosling and Brendan Fraser are two actors that broke the internet with their growing popularity. The “Brenaissance” and the “Kenaissance” are clearly not going anywhere the closer these new movies start making their way towards theaters and/or streaming platforms. Until then, you can watch Brendan Fraser in Doom Patrol with your HBO Max subscription. While you wait for Barbie to hit theaters on July 21st of next year, you can catch Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man with your Netflix subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Martin Scorsese
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Canadian
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
Page Six

‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and it’s a total eighties dream. Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023. Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date. The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
132K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy