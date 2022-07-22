ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross, SC

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in Cross

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman is in the hospital following an alligator attack in Cross on Friday afternoon.

According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS (CBFE), crews responded to the area of Canal Landing Rd around 1:30 p.m. to reports of an alligator attack.

CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken to the hospital.

Berkeley County officials urge this is a “particularly busy time” for gators and residents should remain vigilant.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.

