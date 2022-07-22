Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in Cross
CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman is in the hospital following an alligator attack in Cross on Friday afternoon.
According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS (CBFE), crews responded to the area of Canal Landing Rd around 1:30 p.m. to reports of an alligator attack.
CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken to the hospital.
Berkeley County officials urge this is a “particularly busy time” for gators and residents should remain vigilant.
