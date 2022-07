PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hurt Volunteer Fire Department member was allegedly run over by a drunk driver following a crash, according to the department. A Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, Thomas Page, and his daughter were reportedly involved in a car collision in Williamsburg during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23. According to a post from the town of Hurt’s Facebook page, it was a drunk driver who allegedly hit them.

