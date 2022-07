ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, St. Johnsville Police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had taken place at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who reported that she had been lured to a location in the park by an unknown man, where she was then restrained and sexually assaulted, police said. The victim was taken to Little Falls Hospital by family members, where she was treated and released.

SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO