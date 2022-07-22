Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 22:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following counties, Saint Charles and Saint Louis. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wentzville, Alton, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Godfrey, Lake St. Louis, Bridgeton, Dardenne Prairie, Black Jack, Weldon Spring, Cottleville, St. Paul, Spanish Lake, West Alton and New Melle.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO