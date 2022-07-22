ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 22:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following counties, Saint Charles and Saint Louis. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wentzville, Alton, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Godfrey, Lake St. Louis, Bridgeton, Dardenne Prairie, Black Jack, Weldon Spring, Cottleville, St. Paul, Spanish Lake, West Alton and New Melle.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Iron, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Iron; Madison; Perry; Reynolds; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 499 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER IRON MADISON PERRY REYNOLDS RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WASHINGTON WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

