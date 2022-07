EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO