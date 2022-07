Larry Bird is one of the most accomplished individuals to ever be involved in the NBA. From being one of the greatest players to ever play during his time with the Boston Celtics to becoming an important part of the Indiana Pacers front office following his career, Larry Legend has seemingly done it all. However, […] The post Larry Bird’s role with Pacers gets unfortunate update appeared first on ClutchPoints.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO