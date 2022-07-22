ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie “Fred” Joe Wilson, 85, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or American Alzheimer’s Associatoin and may be left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

