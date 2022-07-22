Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson

William "Bill" E. Pollard - age 95 of Cowgill, Missouri passed away Sunday morning July 24, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, MO in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery southeast of Cowgill, MO. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.

COWGILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO