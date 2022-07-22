Update: Portion of Old Saddle Road Reopens Following Single-Vehicle Crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 12 HOURS AGO