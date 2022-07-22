ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Update: Portion of Old Saddle Road Reopens Following Single-Vehicle Crash

By Tiffany DeMasters
bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 5:12 p.m.: Old Saddle Road is now fully open. Three people were transported to Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Old Saddle Road this afternoon. According to Hawai‘i Fire Department,...

bigislandnow.com

Previously Closed Portion of Kaūmana Drive Now Open

Update: Big Island police reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday that Kaūmana Drive is now open. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its patience. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department advised Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. that Kaūmana Drive between Lyman Springs Road and Nolemana Street due to a downed utility pole.
Police Locate 1 of 2 Vehicles Involved in Fatal North Kona Hit-And-Run

Hawai‘i Island police have located one of two vehicles involved in a recent pedestrian fatality in Kona and are renewing their request for information on leads about the second vehicle involved in the incident. A Kailua-Kona woman died following a hit-and-run collision on Sunday, July 24 on Kuakini Highway,...
HPD Investigates Scuba Diving Death in Kona

Hawai‘i police are investigating a possible medical incident that resulted in the death of a scuba diver in the waters at Wawaloli Beach, commonly referred to as OTEC, on Sunday, July 24. 2022. Just after 12 p.m., police responded to a report of a diver in distress. The 45-year-old...
Kona Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run Collision

A Kailua-Kona woman died Sunday, July 24, following a hit-and-run collision in North Kona. The woman has not yet been identified. The collision happened on Kuakini Highway (Highway 11), about 150 yards south of the 119-mile marker. The woman was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.
Kona Teen Dies Following Single-Vehicle Crash on Old Saddle Road

A 17-year-old female died following a single-vehicle collision on Friday, July 22, on the Old Saddle Road, .3 miles makai of mile marker 44 in South Kohala. The teen has been positively identified as Tobey Grace Crowe of Kailua-Kona. Hawaii police responded to the crash at 11:48 a.m. During the...
Police: 1 of 2 Runaway Teens Located

Update: Big Island police reported Monday, July 25, that 15-year-old Mary Costner was located Sunday, July 24, in good health in Kona. No new information was provided in regard to 17-year-old Anuhea Pinheiro-Basques. Original story: Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating two missing teens.
Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
Telecommunications Issues in West Hawai‘i Resolved

Update: Hawai‘i Island police report at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that Hawaiian Telecom has successfully repaired its fiber line and that cell and landline phone service to the west side of the island is now fully restored. Earlier version:. Hawai‘i Police Department reports that they were informed by Hawaiian Telcom...
