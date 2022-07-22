Update: Portion of Old Saddle Road Reopens Following Single-Vehicle Crash
By Tiffany DeMasters
bigislandnow.com
4 days ago
Update 5:12 p.m.: Old Saddle Road is now fully open. Three people were transported to Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Old Saddle Road this afternoon. According to Hawai‘i Fire Department,...
Update: Big Island police reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday that Kaūmana Drive is now open. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its patience. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department advised Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. that Kaūmana Drive between Lyman Springs Road and Nolemana Street due to a downed utility pole.
Hawai‘i Island police have located one of two vehicles involved in a recent pedestrian fatality in Kona and are renewing their request for information on leads about the second vehicle involved in the incident. A Kailua-Kona woman died following a hit-and-run collision on Sunday, July 24 on Kuakini Highway,...
Maui police are seeking the public’s help with information on the owner of dive gear found near the Scenic “Pali” Lookout on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui. At around 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Kīhei Patrol officers responded to the parking lot at the location regarding a “suspicious type case.”
Hawai‘i police are investigating a possible medical incident that resulted in the death of a scuba diver in the waters at Wawaloli Beach, commonly referred to as OTEC, on Sunday, July 24. 2022. Just after 12 p.m., police responded to a report of a diver in distress. The 45-year-old...
KALAOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a scuba diver died in the waters off Wawaloli Beach over the weekend. The incident happened around noon on Sunday at Wawaloli Beach, also known as Otec.
A Kailua-Kona woman died Sunday, July 24, following a hit-and-run collision in North Kona. The woman has not yet been identified. The collision happened on Kuakini Highway (Highway 11), about 150 yards south of the 119-mile marker. The woman was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.
A 17-year-old female died following a single-vehicle collision on Friday, July 22, on the Old Saddle Road, .3 miles makai of mile marker 44 in South Kohala. The teen has been positively identified as Tobey Grace Crowe of Kailua-Kona. Hawaii police responded to the crash at 11:48 a.m. During the...
Update: Big Island police reported Monday, July 25, that 15-year-old Mary Costner was located Sunday, July 24, in good health in Kona. No new information was provided in regard to 17-year-old Anuhea Pinheiro-Basques. Original story: Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating two missing teens.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was attacked by “Rocky” the monk seal at Kaimana Beach on Sunday did nothing to provoke the attack and was not even aware the seals were in the water, Hawaii state officials said. Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural...
Update: Hawai‘i Island police report at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that Hawaiian Telecom has successfully repaired its fiber line and that cell and landline phone service to the west side of the island is now fully restored. Earlier version:. Hawai‘i Police Department reports that they were informed by Hawaiian Telcom...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly-publicized encounter between a swimmer and a Hawaiian monk seal mom is triggering a robust discussion about what to do when an endangered seal picks a busy place to give birth. Longtime marine experts say something needs to change before a more serious incident occurs. “If...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu mother who lost her daughter to an alleged drunk driver is on a mission to prevent similar fatalities from happening. Chanda Park is offering another ride sharing service to help drinkers get home safely. In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her...
A Big Island public corruption scandal deepened Monday as federal officials announced the felony indictments of two attorneys and a private businessman in a conspiracy involving at least $10.9 million worth of land and affordable housing credits issued by Hawaii County. The indictments follow last week’s guilty plea by Alan...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
