Charles Barkley's flirtation with LIV Golf looks like one big troll | Opinion

Maybe near-universal adoration these days is too comfortable for Charles Barkley, whose defiance of expectations and distaste of decorum have been central to his entire existence.

Charles Barkley’s appeal is distinct, but easy to understand. Even when he’s wrong, he’s funny. Even when he’s completely uninformed, he’s compelling. Even when he’s the crotchety old man railing against the modern NBA style of play or soft players, at least he has the guts to say it, blowback be damned.