Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee BOC OKs training facility for people with disabilities

By , Isaiah Singleton, Tarchitects
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
A life skills training facility for people with disabilities is closer to being built after the Cherokee Board of Commissioners unanimously approved modified zoning conditions Tuesday.

Blake’s House of Independence requested to modify a previous zoning condition to reduce a portion of the 50-foot undisturbed buffer along the northern property line, and to remove another condition to allow wood/cement siding as an exterior building material as allowed within the Bells Ferry Overlay District.

The lot at 6456 Bells Ferry Road includes an abandoned house.

Blake’s House of Independence is set to use the site as a professional and management office for life skills training for people with physical and mental disabilities.

The application had been tabled by the BOC twice and the project received opposition from nearby residents. Their cited concerns included access, storm water, tree planting, and buffers.

Commissioner Corey Ragsdale said the while many residents had concerns about access, the access on the Glenell Drive side is currently through a car wash.

"That's through a deeded access easement that the applicant has with the car wash owner, that's not something we can take away, that's between the two property owners, not for us," he said.

Ragsdale said as the applicant begins to create the driveway and other things from the site, the storm water management system must be maintained throughout the entire process.

"I know that's been a huge concern, it's working now and they must keep it functional. Our planning department and inspectors will ensure that as the work is done, it's maintained and improved as needed to keep the storm water off of Glenell Drive," he said.

Ragsdale also said the biggest issues for the Mirramont community, just north of the site, were trees and buffers.

"We've addressed that through planting some trees early as soon as possible on this timeline, putting up a temporary fence, improving/fixing the fence, and all of those things," he said. "My opinion is that it's better for the applicant to spend the time, effort, and money on those items, fix the buffer versus working on the house. This timeline provides for solving all of the neighbor issues and complaints before any work is done on the home and I think that's the best path forward."

Ragsdale also said upon approval, the applicant has 14 days to build privacy fencing along the entirety of the Mirramont subdivision boundary to ensure there are no gaps in the fencing.

"They must also put in safety fencing within 14 days. Within 30 days upon approval, the applicant has to plant the first row of trees along the fence. All the site work will have to be done to satisfy the neighbor complaints for buffers and then we move into the permitting process and all that," he said. "Thank you to staff for working so hard on these and thank you to the applicant who worked with us. The timeline was very important to me and I know very important to the neighbors so that we ensure things are completed."

