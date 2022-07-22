ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Olympics-London mayor Khan wants the city to host the Olympics again

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tddir_0gpakCwG00

July 22 (Reuters) - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Friday that his office was working on getting the Olympics back to the city and making them the "greenest Games ever".

London last hosted the Summer Olympics in 2012 and the earliest bid would be for 2036 - since the next three Games have already been allocated to Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

"The great thing about London is you don't expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming because we've got all the kit," Khan told Sky News.

"There's no pressure from the IOC, the key thing is to make sure we've got all the building blocks in place."

Khan said that the plans remain at an early stage and would require the support of the Government and the British Olympic Association.

London also hosted the summer edition of the Games in 1908 and 1948.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#London Mayor#Summer Olympics#Mayor Of London#Sky News#Ioc
Reuters

Japan to join 'Garuda Shield' military drills for first time

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese defence forces will participate for the first time in military exercises in Indonesia next month alongside the United States and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Reuters

Reuters

510K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy