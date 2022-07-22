ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Local appliance repairman in Nueces County Jail, facing five counts of theft

By Andy Liscano
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local businessman Augustin Balboa is behind bars Friday night.

The 52-year-old appliance repairman, who has been the subject of several Troubleshooters reports, was arrested yesterday and booked into the Nueces County Jail.

He faces four counts of theft in Nueces County and one in Aransas County.

These are the counts he's facing;

1. Theft of Property/$150K-$300K/ENHANCED

2. Theft of Property/$100 and less than $750

3. Theft of Services/$100 and less than $750

4. Theft of Property/$750 and less than $2500

5. Theft/$5000/Aransas County

Balboa operated an appliance repair business currently known as Triple A Service, but formerly known as AB Appliance Repair.

Action Ten News has reported several Troubleshooters on Balboa and his business since 2010, the most recent June 29th of this year.

His customers sharing similar stories of paying him for parts, with the promise of a refund, which they claimed they never received.

The Troubleshooters have informed local law enforcement about our stories.

His trial, in the 105th District Court, will be scheduled at a later date.

Randy Conway
3d ago

I acquired his services once, after paying him and him trying to come up with excuses as waiting for parts and every other excuse in the book, it took me over a month of constant chasing and bugging I was able to get my money back minus 10% but that was better then nothing

