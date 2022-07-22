ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans react to Del Mar Opening Day 2022

By Sophia Hernandez
 4 days ago
DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — They are off to the races. People from near and far came to see their horse win.

For some, it was their first time, for others, a family tradition.

“Opening day is just a phenomenon, it’s just the best.” Chris and his friends always sit in their lucky seats.

“This is my table. This is it, this is it. You got the paddock right there, the horses come out, they are frothing at the mouth. You get everything the view from right here, they walk up they walk down, you get all your numbers you put everything together, and go make your bets.”

The experience is courtesy of the Turf Club, an elegant experience filled with champagne, food, and a great view.

“Everyone knows me, they all come up and say hi”

There’s more than one reason they like to watch the races from up high.

“It’s a little more chaotic down there, here, everyone is more mature, and it’s definitely more about the looks up here,” said Audrey Azzeh.

But there are others who prefer the scene below.

“It’s the sense of exhilaration of the finish, you just get caught up in the atmosphere in the screaming and the yelling, better than being up high and thinking oh where is it,” said Marry Harrison.

The tarmac hosts wagons, beach chairs, and coolers. A more casual way to watch the races.

“We bring our folding chairs and then our wife and I like to be by the finish line,” John Talbot said.

For many, the event is a family affair, but for others, the races are a party with friends.

“I love going to events where everyone is so happy because it makes you happy.”

No matter the viewpoint, it’s an unforgettable experience.

IN THIS ARTICLE
