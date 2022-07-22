ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kilwins ice cream and chocolate shop in Hyde Park reopens months after shooting

By Will Jones
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VSUn_0gpajtUM00
EMBED <> More Videos Hyde Park ice cream and chocolate shop reopens months after shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Hyde Park ice cream parlor and chocolate shop is back open after closing last November following a shooting.

"I want to be known as being very victorious and tenacious and being able to overcome any obstacle that comes my way," said Jackie Jackson, Kilwins Hyde Park owner.

A stray bullet hit the storefront. Fortunately, no staff was hurt. But it shattered Jackson's spirit.

"Once I got here, I just started having flashbacks when the Michigan Avenue store was looted during the George Floyd protests and some other incidents that had happened with me," she said.

Jackson, who owns several other Kilwins locations, shut down the shop in Hyde Park and started therapy.

Seeking a fresh start Jackson knew Kilwins needed one too. But the renovations came was some challenges.

"I was slated to open back in April but unfortunately because of the supply chain issue, contractors issues I was delayed," Jackson said.

The joy that was lost in the community in its absence returned this afternoon when Kilwins open its doors for the first time in months.

"We brought the whole crew out today to help us celebrate and support her business," said Richard Long, patron.

He came to celebrate his birthday with his mom and sister.

Long's mom, Estelle Jones Long, was also getting an early start on celebrating her 102nd birthday next month.

"It is a place where everybody is happy. I like her service," she said.

The sweet treats are back and so are the smiles at Kilwins.

"This is the new Kilwins. It is a new day and a new start for me," Jackson said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the teenage victim was inside a Chicago Lawn home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road when she was shot in the head. The victim was transported to Comer...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jackie Jackson
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often and Uber, and then use the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chocolate#Violent Crime#102nd
blockclubchicago.org

Family, Friends Mourn Jefferson Park 14-Year-Old Killed In Crash: ‘She Had A Heart Of Gold’

JEFFERSON PARK — Arnelis “Nelly” Flores was always checking up on her friends and relished winning arguments with her loved ones. Flores, 14, died last week after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side, officials said. The Jefferson Park teen is being mourned by a group of close friends and her large family, said her mother, Jennifer Flores.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police investigate murder of Chicago man in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lake Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lake Street and Lombard Avenue. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to police.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
ABC 7 Chicago

Beach Park shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired during mini-mart parking lot argument, police say

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting in Beach Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said. At about 1:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Hoeksema's Beer-Liquor Mini-Mart parking lot, located in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue, but did not find victims at the scene, police said. Another deputy found a vehicle near Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue with three people, two men and one woman, inside who had been shot.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy