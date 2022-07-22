ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fridays at the Firehouse' is back for kids at Baltimore fire station

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE — Parents, are you looking for something to do with your children on a Friday afternoon?

The Baltimore City Fire Department is back hosting 'Fridays at the Firehouse' through the last Friday in August.

Friday was the second one of the season. It’s at Engine 27 on Mannasota Avenue.

Kids learn about fire safety, get a tour of the fire station and meet with firefighters.

They also get lunch and have some fun too.

"Oh, they had fantastic day," said Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark, with the Baltimore City Fire Department. "You can see all the water and all the balloons. They had water fights out here today, throwing balloons. It was really tremendous."

He hopes next year the fire department can branch out and have Fridays at the fire house at multiple locations.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

