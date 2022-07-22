Advocates combatting homelessness to build 22 permanent tiny homes in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new tiny home community is underway in Kansas City, Kansas.

A group of homelessness advocate leaders from Overland Park are rehabbing land in KCK through private dollars.

On Friday, Terry Claudell, the president of Eden Village-Kansas City, was boarding up a crumbling mobile home village for a new vision.

Right above the train tracks in KCK, near Tenth Street and Metropolitan Avenue, the mobile home park is set to be completely demolished for a new rebuild.

Claudell says it will be new permanent housing for 22 people who are chronically homeless.

“[It's] Safe, secure and they can have an opportunity to dream again,” he said. “A 399 square-foot, one bedroom, one bath, they have a full kitchen with a living area.”

It’s a $2.3 million project which is based on an already successful model in Springfield, Missouri.

Claudell wants to bring that model to KCK.

“Many of the people we’ve gotten to know have been murdered or died because of the elements,” Claudell said. “It affects you because sometimes you can’t sleep at night. We as a city have a duty to take care of our residents like this, they are human beings.”

The land was purchased through donations. The brand-new homes are slated to have gated security, fingerprint access and rules to follow.

“Don’t commit crimes, no illegal drugs, no public intoxication, whatever it means to be a good neighbor," he said. "[If] they keep those rules, they can stay here as long as they want."

After an application process, referrals from other nonprofits and a background check, each person will have to pay $300 a month to live there.

“That can come from SSI, veterans benefit or part-time work,” he said.

Once living there permanently, Claudell says the tenants will have some help.

A team of five volunteers called the “Home Team” will be on site.

The community will also have social and case workers, financial guidance and access to basic health checkups.

“A resource center that’s for the volunteers, case workers, a multipurpose room and a kitchen,” Claudell said. “We are making a difference for sure, we are changing lives for sure and that God will be glorified."

Move-in is slated for early 2023.

Claudell says nine out of the 22 model homes are paid for by donations.

Eden village hosts volunteer clean-up days.

The next one is on Saturday, July 23, 2022 and those interested in helping can sign up at this link.

They are also looking for local businesses to partner up on material with.

Below is the list of donations that are needed:

Funding for on-site resource center

Help with Retaining wall- materials and labor

Funding for individual homes

Fencing- materials and labor

Electrical materials

Asphalt and Concrete

Home furnishings

Storm Shelter

Plants for garden

Medical and Dental Supplies

Laundry Room-washer and dryer

—