ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Advocates combatting homelessness to build 22 permanent tiny homes in Kansas City, Kansas

By Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNkw1_0gpajIGp00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new tiny home community is underway in Kansas City, Kansas.

A group of homelessness advocate leaders from Overland Park are rehabbing land in KCK through private dollars.

On Friday, Terry Claudell, the president of Eden Village-Kansas City, was boarding up a crumbling mobile home village for a new vision.

Right above the train tracks in KCK, near Tenth Street and Metropolitan Avenue, the mobile home park is set to be completely demolished for a new rebuild.

Claudell says it will be new permanent housing for 22 people who are chronically homeless.

“[It's] Safe, secure and they can have an opportunity to dream again,” he said. “A 399 square-foot, one bedroom, one bath, they have a full kitchen with a living area.”

It’s a $2.3 million project which is based on an already successful model in Springfield, Missouri.

Claudell wants to bring that model to KCK.

“Many of the people we’ve gotten to know have been murdered or died because of the elements,” Claudell said. “It affects you because sometimes you can’t sleep at night. We as a city have a duty to take care of our residents like this, they are human beings.”

The land was purchased through donations. The brand-new homes are slated to have gated security, fingerprint access and rules to follow.

“Don’t commit crimes, no illegal drugs, no public intoxication, whatever it means to be a good neighbor," he said. "[If] they keep those rules, they can stay here as long as they want."

After an application process, referrals from other nonprofits and a background check, each person will have to pay $300 a month to live there.

“That can come from SSI, veterans benefit or part-time work,” he said.

Once living there permanently, Claudell says the tenants will have some help.

A team of five volunteers called the “Home Team” will be on site.

The community will also have social and case workers, financial guidance and access to basic health checkups.

“A resource center that’s for the volunteers, case workers, a multipurpose room and a kitchen,” Claudell said. “We are making a difference for sure, we are changing lives for sure and that God will be glorified."

Move-in is slated for early 2023.

Claudell says nine out of the 22 model homes are paid for by donations.

Eden village hosts volunteer clean-up days.

The next one is on Saturday, July 23, 2022 and those interested in helping can sign up at this link.

They are also looking for local businesses to partner up on material with.

Below is the list of donations that are needed:

  • Funding for on-site resource center
  • Help with Retaining wall- materials and labor
  • Funding for individual homes
  • Fencing- materials and labor
  • Electrical materials
  • Asphalt and Concrete
  • Home furnishings
  • Storm Shelter
  • Plants for garden
  • Medical and Dental Supplies
  • Laundry Room-washer and dryer

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
Startland News

‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Andrew Morgans has built his life (and by extension, his businesses) around the concept of pursuing freedom; Freedom not only for himself, but his friends, family and team. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights — sending the issue of health care access back to the individual states — was a direct attack on that ideal, he said.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mobile Home#Tiny Homes#Home Furnishings#Kck
fox4kc.com

Neighbors pay it forward to friendly lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 dead in suspicious Kansas City apartment fire

Rain chances increase overnight into Monday. This will allow temperatures to only warm into the 70s by the afternoon giving us the much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that we've been dealing with almost all month long. West Bottoms businesses raise funds for family of fallen NKC police...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
kansascitymag.com

What’s New in Kansas City Food & Drink: August 2022

KC’s best pizza slice is coming to Overland Park (6705 W. 119th St.) and Lawrence (1004 Massachusetts St.) as Erik Borger opens a third and fourth branch of Pizza Tascio, his stellar New York-style joint. “I’ve always liked the vibe in Lawrence,” Borger says. “Mass Street has always had a buzz to it. Being from New York, I’m a sucker for foot traffic, and there’s a lot of that there.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy