Las Vegas (KSNV) — Traffic stopped for hours Monday morning along the 215 on the southwest side of town due to an incident over one of the freeway bridges. Sky 3 flew above the backup at the 215 and Sunset, where the whole thing lasted about five hours before officials lifted road closures around 10 a.m. after the scene was cleared.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO