ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

$25M worth of state property stolen, damaged, lost in last decade--including ranch dressing, turtle

By Samantha Kummerer
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8YAJ_0gpahDvc00
EMBED <> More Videos $25M worth of state property stolen, damaged, lost in last decade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every state agency and public university is required by North Carolina law to report stolen, lost and damaged property to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The ABC11 I-Team obtained a copy of this data and found since 2012 those groups have lost more than $25 million worth of property funded by North Carolina taxpayers.

Annually, state-owned vehicles and guns are stolen, and laptops and phones are damaged. There are also multiple incidents of buildings and land experiencing thousands of dollars worth of damage. This loss of taxpayer-funded property ranges from over a million dollars to $2 per report.

The I-Team found around an average of $2 million worth of property falls on this list every year. The highest year in the last decade was 2020 when nearly $4 million worth of property was reported stolen, damaged or misused.

Nearly half of the claims in 2020 stemmed from the $1.6 million worth of estimated damage due to a fire at the Stagville Plantation in Durham. Other top expenses that year included someone using a computer to steal money at UNC-Chapel Hill and $193,000 worth of damaged plants at one of the state parks. Credit card-related theft also added up to more than $62,000 in 2020.

Around 60% of the reports in the last five years were caused by theft and 32% were caused by damages.

Last year, damages and theft to state-owned cars totaled around $16,000. Another $13,000 was connected to laptops and the state reported nearly $7,000 worth of stolen guns.

The I-Team also found a lot of pretty normal things, like missing batteries, broken windows, and misuse of cellphones.

Smaller things like graffiti at colleges, stolen ranch dressing and toothpaste also made the list.

On the slightly weirder side, the saber from East Carolina University's PeeDee Pirate statue was reported stolen. Vending machines were destroyed, state trees were illegally cut down and someone stole a turtle from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The amount of property misused, stolen and damaged in 2021 was half of what was reported in 2020 and was the lowest since 2015. So far this year, more than $300,000 worth of property has been reported to SBI with about $10,000 linked to fire damage at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Some of the value of the items are recovered but the I-Team found only about $1.2 million or 5% of the $25 million lost value was recovered since 2012.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise; what NC lawmakers are doing to fight back

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Durham resident Yulia Lukina-Kuranova stepped outside of her apartment and found a brick under her car tire, she was confused. "The car wasn't broken in. I was a bit worried so I went to the parking lot and started the car and for a few seconds it was OK, and then it was a sound you know the sound when it's like, yeah, super loud," Lukina-Kuranova remembered.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

One Of The Best Cities To Flip Houses Is In North Carolina

I love watching HGTV and I have to admit they make it look easy. Which makes me sometimes wish I could just invest in real estate by buying and flipping houses. Though I realize that process is extremely more extensive than shown in a 30-minute TV show. So while I may dream of it, I don’t see that project in my immediate future. Though the 5 and sometimes even six-figure payday is extremely tempting. If you are interested and a little handier, you’d be interested to know that one of the best cities to flip houses in, is located in North Carolina.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

North Carolina signs off on testing at plant fire site

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina environmental agency has approved a plan to test the soil and groundwater for contamination at the site of a massive fertilizer-plant fire in January. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Montrose Engineering and Geology laid out its plans in a 71-page document approved this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Property#Ranch Dressing#Unc Chapel Hill
Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Hidden Cemeteries

“’Tis hard to break the tender cord, when love has bound the heart. ’Tis hard, so hard, to speak the words, ‘We must forever part.’ ”. ’Tis also hard to stroll Ocracoke Island’s paths without stumbling upon a Howard family burial ground. Howards are buried in most of the island’s 80 or so cemeteries. Ten generations (and counting) of descendants of William Howard have lived on Ocracoke since Howard purchased the island in 1759. A walk through the Old Howard Cemetery is like entering a living book of poetry on heartache and love. Like Capt. James Howard’s epitaph, many of the gravestones hold inscriptions of hymns, poems, Scripture, or plain old human emotion. Many also face away from the grave so that visitors won’t stand on their loved ones.
POLITICS
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s ‘Rainbow Bridge’ Welcomes Grieving Pet Owners

Ver heard of the “Rainbow Bridge?” Well, it is famous in a poem given to pet owners on the day they are saying goodbye to their furry friends. North Carolina has a real-life ‘Rainbow Bridge’ for those to enjoy during their time of grief. What Is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
WRAL

Pet-owners leave collars, tags on real-life Rainbow Bridge in NC

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pet-owners leave collars, tags on real-life Rainbow Bridge in NC. The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the...
PETS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Father of 2 with close ties to North Carolina killed while serving in Ukrainian military

A man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two Americans killed in action last week. Luke "Skywalker" Lucyszyn, a 31-year-old Myrtle Beach resident who has family in North Carolina, died on July 18 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after he was knocked unconscious by an artillery strike and fatally shot by a Russian tank, his commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, wrote on Facebook.
MILITARY
villages-news.com

South Carolina pair bound for music festival in South Florida nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two South Carolina men bound for a music festival in South Florida were arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Aaron Myers Smith, 20, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was driving a vehicle on Thursday when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 315, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in possession of a fake Rhode Island driver’s license which had him over the age of 21. He said he and his passenger were bound for the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina couple fears losing marital rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The moment Adam and Sean Henderson found out they could be legally married in 2012, tears streamed down their smiling faces; after over 20 years as a couple, they could finally tie the official knot. It’s been just eight years since they said “I do,” but...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy