Brush fire burning near Parachute contained

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Residents southeast of Parachute evacuated after a brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, but the fire was contained by Friday evening.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at 32 Green Mesa Place in Battlement Mesa, which is an unincorporated town in Garfield County just southeast of the Town of Parachute.

City of Rifle

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, several neighborhoods in the area were evacuated. As of 4:37 p.m., all residents were allowed to return to their homes except for people in Riverview and Green Mesa. Foot traffic is allowed in those neighborhoods.

No homes were lost, though some fences and electrical poles were damaged, the sheriff's office said, but power has since been restored. But no structures or lives were lost.

Firefighters will continue to mop up the fire into the night and monitor the area.