Worcester police looking for missing 16-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to a social media post by the Worcester Police Department, 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez left her home on Adams Street Thursday. She is noted to possibly be with Janisally Muller, who was reported missing Thursday.

Lyriq is 5’4″ with a slim build. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

PHOTO:

Courtesy of Worcester Police Department

If you have seen Lyriq or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Worcester Police Department at (508)-799-8606 or dial 911.