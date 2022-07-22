ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester police looking for missing 16-year-old

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to a social media post by the Worcester Police Department, 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez left her home on Adams Street Thursday. She is noted to possibly be with Janisally Muller, who was reported missing Thursday.

Lyriq is 5’4″ with a slim build. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

Courtesy of Worcester Police Department

If you have seen Lyriq or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Worcester Police Department at (508)-799-8606 or dial 911.

Comments / 6

Sharon Carlson
4d ago

I feel bad for these children that I keep on missing that's the fifth one that I read on about Worcester teenagers and it's just not right who's taking these children or are they running away from their parents you never know what's going on in that house

Reply(3)
2
