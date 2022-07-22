What’s Working: Crafty Pants Wreaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile County teacher has turned her hobby into a small business. It started in her free time when Mobile County schools went virtual. Now, this crafting queen has started a wreath-making business called Crafty Pants Wreaths.

Sherrele Gipson definitely has a talent for making custom wreaths. She constantly comes up with different designs for holidays and fun occasions.

“I am obsessed with the material. I love good material. As you can see, I love designer ribbons, and they aren’t cheap. They are $25 and up for a roll of ribbon,” said Gipson.

Gipson has used social media to build her clientele. She also puts together how-to videos. She’s a regular on Facebook, Instagram, Etsy and TikTok.

“I have one (video) where I am holding a wreath and it says, ‘Customer says I can get this at Hobby Lobby,’ and I say, ‘You can’t get this at Hobby Lobby. You can’t get a handmade wreath at Hobby Lobby,” said Gipson.

Customers like Magan Sanders purchased a fun summer sweets wreath. She loves Gipson’s creativity.

“She posted the one about sweets, and I was like ‘I want that one.’ Who thinks of making a sweet wreath? Who thinks about putting ice cream on a wreath,” said Sanders.

Gipson says summer has been a great time for her to work on her wreaths. During the school year, she juggles her two children, along with her job as a Special Education Teacher at Taylor White Elementary.

Gipson’s wreaths range from $80 to $180.

You can check out her Crafty Pants Wreaths pages here on Instagram, Here on TikTok, here on Facebook, and here on Etsy.

