ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Worker dead after accident at cement plant in Dorchester County, coroner says

By Tim Renaud
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MW5C_0gpagkKK00

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has died after suffering an injury while working at a cement plant in Dorchester County.

Travis Cason of Holly Hill was working at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday when he was severely injured while working with equipment, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Cason was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died.

ALSO ON WJBF: South Carolina man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers

He is expected to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina next week.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Officials: Deadly South Carolina fire was arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly Sunday morning fire at a duplex in Columbia was intentionally set, according to Richland County fire officials. Crews with the Columbia Fire Department responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a duplex fire off Sands Street. At the scene, crews found much of the property was on fire. Four vehicles on the property were also on fire.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Aiken County woman charged with murder

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 29-year-old Mateka Destanique Williams with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. On May 29, 2022, Williams shot Dunbar at a residence in Williston. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Dunbar lying in a pool of blood with two female acquaintances by his side. He was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Accidents
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Holly Hill, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
City
Harleyville, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

3 dead in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Troopers say the accident happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. and it involved six vehicles. All six vehicles were headed south on I-95 before all collided near mile marker 53. Three people were killed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Plant#Coroner#St George#Accident#Trident Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
The Post and Courier

Columbia man killed in duplex fire, 2 charged with arson

COLUMBIA — A 67-year-old Columbia man was killed in a fire that investigators say was intentionally set. Two people were later arrested and charged with arson. The Columbia Fire Department said the fire at a duplex on Sands Street the morning of July 24 started at the front exterior of the home.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

16-year-old victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from Friday afternoon in North Charleston as 16-year-old Khamari Davis. The teen from North Charleston was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Forseman Street around 2:30 p.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Charleston man, 20, dies months after N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being shot in April. Jalen Gibbs, 20, died Friday at 9:22 p.m. at the West Village Post-Acute Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Greenville from a gunshot wound he suffered at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 6, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Taniah Grant was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say. Grant is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white leggings and a black shirt.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston man arrested after foot chase, armed standoff in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested July 23 after a brief foot chase and an armed standoff in Georgetown. Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with charges of armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston City Paper

North Charleston city councilman involved in traffic stop

North Charleston City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward received a written warning from a Charleston County Sheriff’s Department deputy after being involved in a Sunday traffic stop, a department spokesman told the City Paper Tuesday. No other details were available on Tuesday. But Heyward also reportedly filed...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office says. Clarence Robinson, 34, died at approximately 2:37 a.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash on Brownswood Road near Dogpatch Lane, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy