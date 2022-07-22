ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the week: Meet Purin, the athletic beagle breaking multiple records

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyLUa_0gpafuwZ00

This week we are blown away by the athletic skills of this adorable beagle dog from Japan! Holding not just one, but three Guinness World Record titles, after showing off her impressive jumping rope abilities, passion for soccer, and incredible balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIe44_0gpafuwZ00 Guinness World Records

Purin is best known for her first achievement in 2015, featured in the 2016 edition of the Guinness World Records, after demonstrating her sporty side in the soccer field, with most balls caught by a dog with the paws in one minute.

Proving her abilities to the judges, the furry goalkeeper saved 14 mini footballs thrown by her owner Makoto Kumagai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSnB2_0gpafuwZ00 Guinness World Records

Following her first feature, Purin went on to develop and master more skills, setting the record for most skips by a dog and a person in one minute in a single rope, successfully making 58 jumps with her owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7xUe_0gpafuwZ00 Guinness World Records

Purin can be seen having lots of fun playing and training with Makoto in the outdoors, also riding her skateboard and working on her balance. She also holds the record for the fastest 10m traveled on a ball by a dog, taking 10.90 seconds at first and then breaking her own record with 11.90 seconds.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Woman Wakes Up From a Nap and Is Shocked to Find Mystery Animal in Her House

Everyone likes a magic trick. Everyone that is except one woman, who was surprised when she woke up from a nap and realized she had not two, but three cats in her home. What in the world?! Don't worry, we aren't exactly sure what was going on either. And now the internet is invested in unraveling the mystery of the third cat.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
dogsbestlife.com

7 ways to sedate your dog to keep him calm while using nail clippers

Trimming your dogs’ nails isn’t an activity you should do without planning. Unlike human beings, you need to prepare dogs before you cut their nails psychologically. Chances are good that your pet will resist if you don’t do things right. You even run the risk your dog will bite you to avoid having his nails trimmed. It might sound easy to do, but dogs get distracted easily, and they are reluctant to sit still when you pull out your nail clippers.
PETS
catingtonpost.com

8 (Sometimes Weird) Ways Cats Show Affection To Their Favorite Human

Cats are often thought of as independent creatures that do not show much affection to their owners. However, cats can actually be very affectionate animals, and they have a number of ways of showing their love. Head-butting, purring, and sleeping on or near their owner are just a few of...
PETS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy