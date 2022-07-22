Pet of the week: Meet Purin, the athletic beagle breaking multiple records

This week we are blown away by the athletic skills of this adorable beagle dog from Japan! Holding not just one, but three Guinness World Record titles, after showing off her impressive jumping rope abilities, passion for soccer, and incredible balance.

Guinness World Records

Purin is best known for her first achievement in 2015, featured in the 2016 edition of the Guinness World Records, after demonstrating her sporty side in the soccer field, with most balls caught by a dog with the paws in one minute.

Proving her abilities to the judges, the furry goalkeeper saved 14 mini footballs thrown by her owner Makoto Kumagai.

Guinness World Records

Following her first feature, Purin went on to develop and master more skills, setting the record for most skips by a dog and a person in one minute in a single rope, successfully making 58 jumps with her owner.

Guinness World Records

Purin can be seen having lots of fun playing and training with Makoto in the outdoors, also riding her skateboard and working on her balance. She also holds the record for the fastest 10m traveled on a ball by a dog, taking 10.90 seconds at first and then breaking her own record with 11.90 seconds.