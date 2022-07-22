ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After year in hospital, ailing man who had been in jail custody dies

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 64-year-old man who had been in jail custody died in a hospital Thursday, where he had been treated for more than a year, sheriff's officials said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested in January 2021 by San Diego police, according to sheriff's homicide Lt. Chris Steffen. The Sheriff's Department runs the county jails, and its homicide unit investigates all in-custody deaths.

Steffen said the jailed man was "in and out of the hospital for several medical concerns" in the two months following his arrest.

Then in June 2021, he was admitted to a hospital for what Steffen said were "additional medical issues."

The man remained in the hospital for more than a year. On Thursday, he was given what is described as a "compassionate release" and transferred to a different part of the hospital.

He died later that day, just after 7 p.m., Steffen said.

Compassionate release allows authorities — in this case, the Sheriff's Department — to seek a court order to release a person from custody if that person is in grave condition and not a threat to the public. The county continues to pay medical expenses, and there is no reduction of care.

Steffen did not say why the man had been arrested in early January.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

