PHOTO GALLERY: Free concert at Lake Estes

TDS Telecom is the Corporate Sponsor of the Estes Park Marina series of 9 concerts and on Tue. 7/19 they held the 5th concert in the series with the band called Five Month Journey performing. Their music is a beautiful mix of country,...
The Estes Park Village Band will perform its final summer concert on Wednesday, August 3. The free concert will begin at 7:00 pm in Performance Park on west Elkhorn Ave. The concert will feature a world premier commission for the Village Band, as well as a mixture of marches and lighter selections in a “Pops Concert” format for the band.
With few if any remaining COVID precautions being enforced, the coronavirus is again wreaking havoc on performing arts organizations across the state.
At least four Colorado performing companies – Central City Opera, the Creede Repertory Theatre, the Evergreen Players and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company – canceled all performances last week (July 18-24) because of new outbreaks among their creative teams.
And today (Tuesday, July 26), the Colorado Shakespeare Festival...
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.
Last week I enjoyed reading newspaper articles about the Lawn Lake flood that took place 40 years ago. It was a force of nature that could not be stopped and the damage was great, but Wow! how the town came together to help each other out. I was at a local coffee shop talking with a few people who were in town when this happened and they retold the stories of how quickly people responded to help their neighbors. The recovery efforts were intense and required long hours of hard work, but it wasn’t beyond the heartfelt passion of the residents of Estes Park who pulled together resources to benefit those in need. The necessities of life were met through the generosity of countless neighbors who gave of their time, talent and treasures.
If you’re a single bachelor type like I am, and there at 7:30 AM on a Saturday, you will be told to sit at a two seat table or at the bar. Dot’s is popular on the weekend and I never saw a line out the door, but the foot traffic is steady.
ARVADA, Colo. — Twenty years ago, Robert Nesladek put down the bottle and picked up a piece of wood. "When you're in recovery, or starting over, you have to find something to occupy not only your mind, but your hands. You have to keep your hands busy all the time," he said.
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid?
There are trains and then there are massive locomotives and one of the biggest is set to be rolling through Colorado and in particular rolling through and on display in Greeley this week. According to a press release from Union Pacific, the U.P. Big Boy No.4014 is heading down to...
Have you ever driven down a road that you haven't for a while, and seen something that seems like it shouldn't be there? That was the experience I had, maybe you have, too. It was almost surreal, when I saw this 'thing' out east on the horizon while driving on Colorado Boulevard (County Road 13) south of Highway 60. I was on my way to Frederick to check out an event going on; I committed myself to finding out what that thing was on my way back.
A sinkhole caused both directions of Broadway north of Denver to close on Monday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole opened up near 58th Avenue and Broadway.By 4 p.m., the hole was covered.Further details were not shared.
Good breakfast spots in Colorado aren't too hard to find, especially if you know where to look. This local Colorado cafe is one of the most popular breakfast spots in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Cafe That You Have To Try. Breakfast around my house growing up was mostly cereal...
As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old male climber took a 100-foot fall while climbing on Eldorado Canyon State Park's 'Red Garden Wall.'. The report of the incident was received at about 1:10 PM on Monday, July 25. Once crews from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) and Mountain...
A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Late last week Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. "We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
They say you should always be aware and careful of your surroundings - this couldn't hold more true when spending time out in Colorado's great outdoors. A Colorado man and his wife are lucky to be alive after (what should have been) an ordinary day of hiking that quickly turned into anything but.
The biggest body of water in Westminster is said to be Standley Lake. The reservoir, which has a surface area of more than a thousand acres, was first constructed to provide water for agricultural irrigation northwest of Denver. Currently, it mostly provides drinking water to several Denver neighborhoods, including Westminster,...
Annette Choszczyk lives in rural western Colorado these days, but when she was a kid, the Highline Canal in Denver was her summer paradise. “To us, it was river and a playground, complete with rope swings, swimming holes, crawdads and a trail alongside it that adults and kids could walk on to the foothills or far out into the prairie.” They always called it a ditch, this 71-mile-long canal that carried water all over Denver.
After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
