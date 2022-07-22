Noe still owes taxpayers $11.6 million

Tom Noe still owes taxpayers more than $11 million, local officials said.

More than two years after his release from state prison, Mr. Noe has personally paid $7,938 toward the public money he was ordered to pay back following his convictions related to the rare coin fund he controlled, which the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation had invested in.

Noe, 67, was a Toledo-area rare coin dealer who was convicted on 29 counts for stealing millions from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation in the scandal that was dubbed “Coingate” in 2006.

His current debt to the state clocks in at $11,660,812, according to Lucas County Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter. Mr. Quilter mentioned that the state also garnished from Noe $26,250 toward the restitution amount back in 2011.

Records indicate that Noe is regularly paying, usually once or twice a month, dating back to May, 2020, soon after his early release from the Marion Correctional Institution. The amount of the individual payments vary from $200 to $565, and the most recent payment was on June 3.

Mr. Quilter said a slow trickle of payment is typical for such large-sum restitution cases. State officials are not pushing a strong timeline in which they hope to receive all the money back as they hope to collect what they can.

“With restitution, it is very hard to collect all the money that is actually owed,” he said, “but the state is going to keep after this money there is no doubt.”

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokesman JoEllen Smith said that Mr. Noe is also in compliance with the stipulation that he report back to the Ohio Parole Board every six months.

Noe, who is under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority until October, 2031, had his 18-year sentence commuted six years early in April 2020 by Governor DeWine as a nonviolent offender at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. This ended his prison term on bribery, racketeering, and other charges stemming from the embezzlement out of the $50 million coin fund.

After a law passed in the late 1990s stated that the state of Ohio could no longer invest solely in bonds, Noe drew attention for spearheading an investment deal to put public money in the medium of rare coins.

The Blade led an investigation into the deal, which eventually implicated 20 public officials and money managers, including then Ohio Governor Bob Taft.

While operating a rare coin and collectible business on Briarfield Boulevard in Monclova Township for many years, Noe was at one point a major figure in the Lucas County Republican Party, raising money for former President George W. Bush and former Governor Taft. Previous to serving time for state convictions, he spent 27 months in federal prison for violating campaign contribution laws during his work for President Bush’s campaign.

At various points, Noe was also an appointee to the Ohio Turnpike Commission and the Ohio Board of Regents.

Mr. Noe declined The Blade’s request for comment on this story.