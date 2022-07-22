ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

By Ellie Stamp
 4 days ago
Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%.

The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.

The reduction in water usage will help extend available water supplies to meet essential public health and safety needs.

Connecticut Water is asking those in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to help conserve water by using the following tips:

  • Stop watering lawns
  • Shutoff automatic irrigation systems
  • Fix leaking fixtures
  • Minimize all other unnecessary outdoor water use
  • Cover swimming pools to reduce evaporation
  • Take shorter showers
  • Flush the toilet less often

If usage is not reduced, or if the state does not receive much-needed rain, more stringent measures will need to be taken.

For more information and conservation ideas, please the Connecticut Water website here.

Comments / 2

give peace a chance
4d ago

Can do all those things without a problem. But not flushing the toilet!! I have 3 teenagers plus 2 adults COME MAN!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

