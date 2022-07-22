The Boys and Girls Club of Sequoyah County getting ready for fall

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department's bicycle patrol unit went back in action Monday after taking a hiatus for a few years. The Fort Smith police chief said the pause was due to funding issues. At the time the bicycle patrol program was started, the police...
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced the closures of three intersections that will allow for street reconstruction. According to a press release, the intersections at Red Bud and Geren Road, Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street, and Lookout Drive to Geren Road. They will be completely blocked to allow for the reconstruction.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock. Emergency responders received...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood, growing up in Poteau, Oklahoma, a town of 8,000 near the Arkansas border. Dad was a state representative; Mom was a high school teacher; my maternal grandfather, Sherman Floyd, was the high school principal, football coach and a city councilman; and my maternal grandmother, Linda Floyd, taught first grade. Most everyone in town knew my family.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Odus Flatt Jr., 63, of Muskogee, was found in the pool at a home in Muskogee County and taken to the hospital where he later died. The drowning is being...
A third person is charged in connection with the death of Phillip Clifton, of Roland, whose body was found near along the Washita River in Garvin County. In April, Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Homer Trout and Randall McClendon, both from the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout has been charged with second-degree murder and McClendon is accused of accessory to murder.
Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is in the process of moving out of its downtown Fort Smith offices and locating in a building (former Golden Living headquarters) owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). AOG, which provides natural gas to more than 60,000 homes and businesses...
A parade through downtown Sallisaw starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 (Thursday) will kick off activities for this year’s 78th annual Sallisaw Lions Club Rodeo. Nightly performances for the rodeo, which will be held Aug. 4-6, are scheduled for 8 p.m. This photo was taken during last year’s parade. LEA LESSLEY •TIMES.
FORT SMITH, Ark — Bill Crowder became head coach of the, then, Westark Lions in the mid 1960s. In the three decades that followed, Coach Crowder impacted the lives of hundreds of players to call the baseball diamond, of Westark and now The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS), home.
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses in a June near-drowning of a little girl. On June 18, deputies were called to the Wahoo Bay campground after a two-year-old girl went in the water and nearly drowned, deputies said. A Wagoner County...
POTEAU, Okla. — Hundreds of people in Poteau were still waiting for their electricity to be turned back on Friday, a day after storms damaged more than 1,000 houses. Lake View in Poteau was one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in the River Valley. Storms toppled trees, sending them crashing...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority confirms a body was found by a citizen Wednesday in Cherokee County. The body was found near Elephant Rock along the Illinois River just northeast of Tahlequah. This is an ongoing investigation.
